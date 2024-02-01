Okotoks man in life-threatening condition after crash south of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday morning following a crash south of Calgary.

At about 6:25 a.m., Okotoks RCMP responded to a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, about two kilometres south of Dunbow Road.

Police said a small sedan rear-ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the vehicle — a 44-year-old Okotoks man — was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning.

Just after 10:15 a.m., RCMP had two lanes of the highway blocked off, but traffic was still flowing through one lane of the road. Just before 11 a.m., the highway was open again to traffic.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is at the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.