Man suffers several stab wounds, in stable condition in hospital: police

One person is in hospital after a stabbing in an east-end Guelph neighbourhood.
Guelph Police Service were called to a home near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say a man was found with what appeared to be several stab wounds.
He was first taken to an out-of-region trauma centre. They say his condition was, at first, life-threatening but it has since been upgraded to stable.
Investigators say they are looking for a female who is known to the victim. They believe this is a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or ext. 7117 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
