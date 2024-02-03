Man suffers several stab wounds, in stable condition in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after a stabbing in an east-end Guelph neighbourhood.

Guelph Police Service were called to a home near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a man was found with what appeared to be several stab wounds.

He was first taken to an out-of-region trauma centre. They say his condition was, at first, life-threatening but it has since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators say they are looking for a female who is known to the victim. They believe this is a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or ext. 7117 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.