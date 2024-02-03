Menu

Crime

Attempted murder charge after man stabbed several times in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 11:02 am
1 min read
Toronto police investigate a stabbing in East York. View image in full screen
Toronto police investigate a stabbing in East York. Global News
An arrest has been made after a man was stabbed several times in Toronto earlier this week, leaving him with critical injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Don Valley Drive and Hillside Drive in East York at around 7:12 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the suspect and the victim got into a physical altercation and the accused brandished a knife.

The victim, who police said earlier this week was a man in his 50s, was reportedly stabbed several times.

He was then taken to hospital and remains there in life-threatening condition.

Police previously said it’s believed the suspect and the victim knew each other and that it was an isolated incident.

Toronto resident Bassanio Bartley, 48, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

