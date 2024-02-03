Attempted murder charge after man stabbed several times in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made after a man was stabbed several times in Toronto earlier this week, leaving him with critical injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Don Valley Drive and Hillside Drive in East York at around 7:12 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the suspect and the victim got into a physical altercation and the accused brandished a knife.

The victim, who police said earlier this week was a man in his 50s, was reportedly stabbed several times.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was then taken to hospital and remains there in life-threatening condition.

Police previously said it’s believed the suspect and the victim knew each other and that it was an isolated incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto resident Bassanio Bartley, 48, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.