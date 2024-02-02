Investigation underway after human remains discovered at Guelph, Ont. park: Police

Human remains were discovered at a south-end park in Guelph police say.
Guelph Police Service were called to an area at Preservation Park Friday afternoon.
Investigators say the remains were found in a green space in the area of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road.
They are currently trying to identify the remains.
An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
