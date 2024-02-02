Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation underway after human remains discovered at Guelph, Ont. park: Police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 2, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating after human remains were found at Preservation Park. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating after human remains were found at Preservation Park. Graeme Roy/CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Human remains were discovered at a south-end park in Guelph police say.

Guelph Police Service were called to an area at Preservation Park Friday afternoon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say the remains were found in a green space in the area of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road.

They are currently trying to identify the remains.

Trending Now

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices