Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Metro Vancouver bus strike averted as 2 sides accept mediator’s recommendations

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Coast Mountain Bus Company said it has received and accepted the recommendations put forward by Ready.

CUPE 4500 members have been on strike since Jan. 6, when they began an overtime ban. That escalated last week to a 48-hour shutdown of the Coast Mountain bus and SeaBus networks.

The union said it has also accepted the mediator’s recommendations.

2:33 Tentative deal reached in Metro Vancouver transit dispute

BCHL expands into Alberta, welcomes 5 ‘defecting’ teams into fold

The B.C. Hockey League has expanded east of the Rocky Mountains and into Alberta.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday the BCHL said it has opened its doors to five Alberta Junior Hockey League teams that were rumoured to be looking westward for supposedly higher competition.

“Effective immediately, the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints are members of the BCHL,” the league said in its statement.

‘Holy moly, no way’: Penticton resident wins $100K Lotto 6/49 Prize

It took some time before Steven Wilson was able to accept he was $100,000 richer.

“Once I found out I won it took three days to sink in,” Wilson said.

Wilson was at a 7-Eleven when he remembered to check his ticket, nearly a month after purchasing it.

1:07 What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?

Dog reunited with its owner 17 days after going missing in South Surrey

Casper the Labradoodle disappeared earlier in January and survived some of the harshest conditions in the Lower Mainland outside on his own.

He was missing for 17 days and his owner had almost given up hope her beloved furry companion would ever be found.

However, Casper was seen on Tuesday wandering a golf course near the Nicomekl River.

2:02 Casper the Labradoodle reunited with his owner after 17 days missing

‘They weren’t journeying here on their own’: Tsleil-Waututh bring artifacts home

Bringing artifacts back home is a priority for Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

“There has always been a mandate from our elders to bring back as much as we can,” said Mike George, cultural and technical advisor with the nation. “Artifacts and human remains are part of that, water to a healthy state both salt and fresh, land in any form we can get it — whether it be a shared opportunity, a lease or transfer of title as — and language.”

Tsleil-Waututh Nation has spent years working with Simon Fraser University to bring artifacts home.

Recently, they were able to complete the transfer, but instead of housing them in a basement, the nation built a custom repository.