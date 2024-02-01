Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Union representing transit supervisors accepts recommendations to avoid possible strike

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Labour board hearing on possible Metro Vancouver bus strike expansion'
Labour board hearing on possible Metro Vancouver bus strike expansion
Striking transit supervisors want to expand their picket lines to include SkyTrain stations if mediated talks don't lead to a deal by midnight Friday. Kristen Robinson reports the BC Labour Relations Board is hearing from the union.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing Metro Vancouver transit supervisors engaged in job action against the Coast Mountain Bus Company said Thursday it is urging members to accept recommendations from mediator Vince Ready.

If the members accept the conditions, it would avoid further job action and a possible strike in Metro Vancouver.

A statement from CUPE 4500 says it’s now up to the bus company to accept the mediator’s plan.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global News is seeking comment from the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

CUPE 4500 members have been on strike since Jan. 6, when they began an overtime ban. That escalated last week to a 48-hour shutdown of the Coast Mountain bus and SeaBus networks.

The bus company said the union is demanding a 25 per cent pay rise and says that’s unreasonable, while the union says Coast Mountain tried to bully it in the negotiations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Looming Metro Vancouver transit strike escalation'
Looming Metro Vancouver transit strike escalation

More to come.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices