Union representing transit supervisors accepts recommendations to avoid possible strike

The union representing Metro Vancouver transit supervisors engaged in job action against the Coast Mountain Bus Company said Thursday it is urging members to accept recommendations from mediator Vince Ready.

If the members accept the conditions, it would avoid further job action and a possible strike in Metro Vancouver.

A statement from CUPE 4500 says it’s now up to the bus company to accept the mediator’s plan.

Global News is seeking comment from the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

CUPE 4500 members have been on strike since Jan. 6, when they began an overtime ban. That escalated last week to a 48-hour shutdown of the Coast Mountain bus and SeaBus networks.

The bus company said the union is demanding a 25 per cent pay rise and says that’s unreasonable, while the union says Coast Mountain tried to bully it in the negotiations.

More to come.