Mother’s body found, son ‘apprehended’ at Richmond home, homicide team says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman’s body has been found and her son has been apprehended at a Richmond home.

According to B.C.’s homicide investigation team, it began when Mounties were called to a home on Princeton Avenue for a well-being check around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Richmond RCMP officers located a 71-year-old woman dead inside the home.

“Evidence located at the scene resulted in members apprehending the victim’s 38-year-old son, who was inside the residence,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This is an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.”

Nearby residents told Global News there was a large police response at the home Friday.

Police were armed with long guns and used a battering ram to break down the front door, the residents said, adding they saw the son being taken out of the home in handcuffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is working with the Richmond RCMP, BC Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448.