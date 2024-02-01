‘Holy moly, no way’: Penticton resident wins $100K Lotto 6/49 Prize

Send this page to someone via email

It took some time before Steven Wilson was able to accept he was $100,000 richer.

“Once I found out I won it took three days to sink in,” Wilson said.

Wilson was at a 7-Eleven when he remembered to check his ticket, nearly a month after purchasing it.

“Holy moly, no way,” he exclaimed upon finding out he won. “I didn’t have my glasses on when I scanned the ticket. I just saw a lot of zeroes and had to have the clerk check for me.”

Once the news sunk in, Wilson shared the news with his partner and kids, both of whom were “very excited” for him.

The Penticton resident has a few exciting plans for his prize, including expanding his real estate portfolio, taking a “nice long vacation” to Italy and will also gift a part of his windfall to his kids.

Wilson purchased the ticket from Walmart on Green Avenue West in Penticton.