Entertainment

Celine Dion-driven musical comedy ‘Titanique’ to hit Montreal, Toronto

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
The cast of "Titanique," performs at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York in a handout photo. View image in full screen
The cast of "Titanique," performs at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chad David Kraus
The farcical Celine Dion jukebox musical “Titanique” is setting its course for Canada.

Producers of the off-Broadway smash say the show will make its maiden voyage to Montreal later this year followed by dates in Toronto.

“Titanique” is a musical parody of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster “Titanic.” It’s centred on a Dion character who crashes a tour group at a Titanic museum before leading them through the supposed true story of Jack and Rose.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Some of the Québécois superstar’s biggest hits are scattered throughout the comedy, including “A New Day Has Come,” “I Drove All Night” and the unsinkable love anthem “My Heart Will Go On.”

An early version of the show premiered in Los Angeles seven years ago, but “Titanique” became a buzzworthy hit in 2022 when its off-Broadway performances drew enthusiastic reviews and big crowds shortly after theatres reopened from the pandemic.

The book was co-written by Marla Mindelle, who played the role of Dion off-Broadway. For the Canadian dates, Quebec vocal powerhouse Véronique Claveau will take on the part.

The rest of the 13-member cast will be announced at a future date.

“Titanique” is slated for performances at Montreal’s Segal Centre for the Performing Arts from Oct. 27 to Nov. 24. It will then move to Toronto’s CAA Theatre from Dec. 5 to Jan. 12 as part of the off-Mirvish subscription season.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

