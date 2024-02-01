BCHL expands into Alberta, welcomes 5 ‘defecting’ teams into fold

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Hockey League has expanded east of the Rocky Mountains and into Alberta.

On Thursday, and in a surprise announcement, the BCHL said it has opened its doors to five Alberta Junior Hockey League teams that were rumoured to be looking westward for supposedly higher competition.

“Effective immediately, the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints are members of the BCHL,” the league said in its statement.

In late January, speculation rose that Blackfalds, Brooks, Okotoks, Sherwood Park and Spruce Grove were eyeing the BCHL, which had gone ‘rogue,’ or independent, by leaving Hockey Canada, freeing it up to attract players from all over.

And one day after two social media posts pondering that possibility were published, the BCHL issued a statement on Jan. 20 that it had come to terms with the five teams.

What followed was a quick response by the AJHL, which all but exiled the five teams by cutting off access to the rest of the league.

The AJHL said the five teams were free to play games, but only against each other and not against the league’s remaining 11 teams.

The five teams said the punishment was harsh, noting they hadn’t signed any agreements, though the president of one team told a newspaper that the news wasn’t supposed to come out until May 1.

On Thursday, though, everything changed.

“We are pleased to officially welcome these five franchises into the fold as members of our league,” said Chris Hebb, the BCHL’s CEO.

“All five are strong organizations from great communities and we look forward to the immediate boost they will give our league. We were encouraged by their belief in our model and think that adding these teams will strengthen the development of all our players.”

On Thursday, the AJHL also issued a statement, saying “we are disappointed – but not surprised – that the five defecting clubs now intend to drop out of the AJHL to immediately participate in an unsanctioned exhibition series.”

The AJHL continued, saying “For the past week, they have repeatedly denied any agreement with the BCHL, but today’s admission of ‘finalized franchise agreements and integration’ has helped clarify their true position.

“The full impact of this decision on our ongoing investigation remains to be determined, as the teams have now eliminated a route back to the AJHL for their players this season.”

According to the BCHL, the five Alberta teams will play games against each other for the remainder of the season.

The five teams’ remaining schedules are available online.

A champion will be crowned, with that team then meeting the BCHL playoff champion in a year-end competition.

Since becoming independent, the BCHL is no longer allowed to compete for a national championship, which means the five Alberta teams would likely fall under the same rules.

Global News reached out to the five teams for comment, with one spokesperson saying they are directing all requests now to the BCHL.

Notably, the Okotoks Oilers were slated to host the 2025 Centennial Cup. With Thursday’s announcement, that won’t be happening now.

The BCHL said since the Oilers will no longer be a part of Hockey Canada, they will not be hosting the Centennial Cup. Global News has also reached out to Hockey Canada as well.

“With the unfortunate situation the Alberta teams have faced in recent weeks with having games cancelled in their previous league, it was imperative to us to get these players back on the ice in meaningful competition,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker.

“This five-team schedule and postseason will give these athletes the chance to get in a full set of games for the remainder of the year, which is the most important thing to us.”