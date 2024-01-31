Dog reunited with its owner 17 days after going missing in South Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

It was a paws-itive ending for a dog in South Surrey who was reunited with its owner after being missing for more than two weeks.

Casper the Labradoodle disappeared earlier in January and survived some of the harshest conditions in the Lower Mainland outside on his own.

He was missing for 17 days and his owner had almost given up hope her beloved furry companion would never be found.

However, Casper was seen on Tuesday wandering a golf course near the Nicomekl River.

His owner, Liz Ostereicher, said she launched a full search for Casper and is thrilled he is now back home.

“This was not a solo find, there was many many people involved in finding Casper. I can’t believe it, really,” she said.

Reilly Cowan who helped find Casper said they were so happy with the outcome.

“About 30, 20 minutes after we first saw him, someone got a hold of him and we took him back over to the golf course, put heat on him and a blanket,” she said.

“(It was a) feel-good moment.”

Countless groups aided in the search, including volunteers at Pet Searchers and the Scent Rescue Team.