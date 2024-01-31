Menu

Canada

Dog reunited with its owner 17 days after going missing in South Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 11:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Casper the Labradoodle reunited with his owner after 17 days missing'
Casper the Labradoodle reunited with his owner after 17 days missing
WATCH: It was a missing dog case that united the communities of South Surrey and White Rock. Everyone was on alert after Casper, the hearing impaired dog, disappeared in Crescent Park during cold temperatures and heavy snowfall. And on Tuesday, when things were looking grim, a twist in the tale. Catherine Urquhart reports.
It was a paws-itive ending for a dog in South Surrey who was reunited with its owner after being missing for more than two weeks.

Casper the Labradoodle disappeared earlier in January and survived some of the harshest conditions in the Lower Mainland outside on his own.

He was missing for 17 days and his owner had almost given up hope her beloved furry companion would never be found.

However, Casper was seen on Tuesday wandering a golf course near the Nicomekl River.

His owner, Liz Ostereicher, said she launched a full search for Casper and is thrilled he is now back home.

“This was not a solo find, there was many many people involved in finding Casper. I can’t believe it, really,” she said.

Reilly Cowan who helped find Casper said they were so happy with the outcome.

“About 30, 20 minutes after we first saw him, someone got a hold of him and we took him back over to the golf course, put heat on him and a blanket,” she said.

“(It was a) feel-good moment.”

Countless groups aided in the search, including volunteers at Pet Searchers and the Scent Rescue Team.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

