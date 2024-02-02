Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drone intercepted delivering contraband to Warkworth Institution prison: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Drones used to smuggle contraband into Kingston prisons a growing issue'
Drones used to smuggle contraband into Kingston prisons a growing issue
RELATED: Correctional officers union worried drones could be used to bring weapons into prisons – Mar 19, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people face charges in connection with an aerial drone being used to deliver contraband to the federal Warkworth Institution prison in Northumberland County early Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 1:15 a.m., officials at the medium-level security prison saw a drone was flying over the site located in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 60 kilometres south east of Peterborough, Ont.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They contacted OPP who patrolled the area and located a pickup truck parked south of the institution on McCann Road.

Officers located and seized two drones, 115 grams of cannabis and cellphones.

A 26-year-old woman from Nepean, Ont., and a 39-year-old man from Ottawa, were arrested and charged with mischief and delivering contraband to an inmate.

The woman was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, speeding and failure to surrender a driver’s licence.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and have future appearances in court in Cobourg.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices