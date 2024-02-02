Drone intercepted delivering contraband to Warkworth Institution prison: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face charges in connection with an aerial drone being used to deliver contraband to the federal Warkworth Institution prison in Northumberland County early Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 1:15 a.m., officials at the medium-level security prison saw a drone was flying over the site located in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 60 kilometres south east of Peterborough, Ont.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They contacted OPP who patrolled the area and located a pickup truck parked south of the institution on McCann Road.

Officers located and seized two drones, 115 grams of cannabis and cellphones.

A 26-year-old woman from Nepean, Ont., and a 39-year-old man from Ottawa, were arrested and charged with mischief and delivering contraband to an inmate.

The woman was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, speeding and failure to surrender a driver’s licence.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and have future appearances in court in Cobourg.