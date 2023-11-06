Downed drone near Drumheller Institution leads to arrests, drug seizures

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation of a drone that was found crashed near the Drumheller Institution led to the arrest of two people and RCMP laying drug-related charges.

On Sept. 27, Drumheller RCMP started the investigation, which included multiple RCMP units like the southern Alberta crime reduction unit, the auto theft unit and the forensic identification section.

A police operation on Nov. 1, in the area of Township Road 252 and Range Road 185 in Wheatland County, resulted in the interception of a suspect vehicle and the arrest of two suspects.

RCMP said a search warrant was executed at a rural property, which resulted in the seizure of a pickup truck, an all-terrain vehicle, a motorcycle, three trailers, suspected stolen items like tools and equipment, contraband cigarettes, two airsoft/pellet guns, brass knuckles, printers and material consistent with VIN tampering and licence plate forgery, drone parts and accessories consistent with drug trafficking, 295 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 233 tablets of what RCMP suspect is fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant was also executed in a jail cell at the Drumheller Institution, where suspected drugs and evidence of drug trafficking were located, police said.

1:22 California couple arrested allegedly delivering drugs via drone

John McConnell, 41, and Hailey Morrison, 30, both of Wheatland County were charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, drug trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property, fraudulent concealment and tampering with a VIN.

McConnell faced additional trafficking and possession charges, as well as failure to comply with a release order and an undertaking condition, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of a weapon and operating a vehicle without registration or insurance. He also was charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited.

McConnell and Morrison were taken before a justice for a bail hearing. McConnell was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on Nov. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Morrison was released on bail with conditions and is due to appear in court on Nov. 24.

RCMP continue to investigate the matter and could lay additional charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590 or your local police service. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

In May, a 41-year-old man named John McConnell also faced drug-related and driving while disqualified charges after the Drumheller Institution reported illicit drone activity near that facility.

The Drumheller Institution is a medium-security facility with a minimum-security annex, which opened in 1967 in the town of Drumheller, approximately 132 kilometres east of Calgary.