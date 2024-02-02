Fines, suspension for truck strike at George Massey Tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP has released new information involving fines and a suspension for a carrier company after one of its commercial vehicles collided with the roof of the George Massey Tunnel.

The collision took place on Jan. 10.

Video of the collision shows sparks.

Delta resident Hannah Greenway was driving home when her dashcam captured a flatbed truck making contact with the tunnel multiple times.

“I hit my brakes too and waited to see what was happening. He kind of looked stuck, and then a few cars behind me started to go around the truck, so I started to go around,” says Greenway.

Police said the driver didn’t remain at the scene to wait for police. The incident caused “considerable traffic.”

Richmond RCMP’s road unit partnered with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) team to conduct the investigation.

Officers were able to identify the driver as a 30-year-old man from Surrey. The driver was issued a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene and the carrier company was served an immediate suspension, halting its 20-vehicle fleet.

Following their investigation, CVSE issued violation tickets to the carrier totaling $2,371 and required them to submit an action plan for the safe transport of oversized loads before lifting the suspension on Jan. 19. CVSE continues to monitor the carrier.

CVSE said it has new higher fines and lengthy suspensions aimed at reducing collisions like this one.

“It’s another week. Which overpass are we hitting this week? Two days after we started repairs on 17-A and just a week after the overpass on 112 Street was hit, to see this and not just an overpass but a critical crossing of the George Massey Tunnel, it’s just bordering on the comical now,’ Dylan Kruger, Delta city councillor said.

The B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming offered a statement regarding the incident.

“There is no excuse for this. It has never been easier to follow a route to guide the load to travel safely through our highway system and avoid the potential for impact with infrastructure,” Fleming said. “The Ministry’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch is working to determine the company and driver involved and will conduct a thorough investigation. RCMP have also been notified.”

The minister went on to say there was no “significant damage” that occurred. “We have brought in new, tough enforcement measures to deter these collisions, including the highest fines in Canada and lengthy suspensions of entire fleets.”

“The vast majority of truckers operate safe and responsibly, but clearly the message is not yet getting through to a select few drivers and companies.”