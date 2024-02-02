Darius Rucker arrested on drug possession charges in Tennessee

See more sharing options

Darius Rucker is facing charges for the possession of drugs after he was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday.

The 57-year-old singer was arrested on two misdemeanour counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one misdemeanour count of a violation of Tennessee’s vehicle registration law, reports People, but authorities did not name the controlled substance.

He was released Thursday after posting US$10,500 bond.

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanour charges,” his lawyer told USA Today.

Police did not say what led to the arrest of the Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer, but TMZ, who first reported the arrest, alleged Rucker had expired tags on his car.

The Wagon Wheel singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December.

View image in full screen Darius Rucker poses for a photo with his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 4, 2023. Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images

He was joined by his three adult children, Carolyn, 28, Daniella, 22, and Jack, 18, at the time, saying they are the driving force behind his work.

“Cary, Dani and Jack are my heart, they’re my soul,” Rucker said. “They’re everything to me and everything I do is for them.”