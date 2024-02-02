Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Darius Rucker arrested on drug possession charges in Tennessee

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Darius Rucker is seen in a mugshot. View image in full screen
In this handout photo provided by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, musician Darius Rucker is seen in a police booking photo after being arrested on misdemeanor drug charges on Feb. 1, 2024 in Williamson County, Tenn. Williamson County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Darius Rucker is facing charges for the possession of drugs after he was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday.

The 57-year-old singer was arrested on two misdemeanour counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one misdemeanour count of a violation of Tennessee’s vehicle registration law, reports People, but authorities did not name the controlled substance.

He was released Thursday after posting US$10,500 bond.

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanour charges,” his lawyer told USA Today.

Police did not say what led to the arrest of the Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer, but TMZ, who first reported the arrest, alleged Rucker had expired tags on his car.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Wagon Wheel singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December.

Story continues below advertisement
Darius Rucker poses for a photo with his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Darius Rucker poses for a photo with his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 4, 2023. Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images
Trending Now

He was joined by his three adult children, Carolyn, 28, Daniella, 22, and Jack, 18, at the time, saying they are the driving force behind his work.

“Cary, Dani and Jack are my heart, they’re my soul,” Rucker said. “They’re everything to me and everything I do is for them.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary police find guns and $73k in drugs in downtown encampment'
Calgary police find guns and $73k in drugs in downtown encampment
Advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices