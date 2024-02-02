Man charged after women spat on riding Guelph transit in late 2023: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man has been charged after a pair of women were allegedly spat on while riding the bus late last year.

On Dec 19, police said the victims were on a Guelph Transit bus when a man spat at them without being provoked.

The spit reportedly hit one of them on the leg.

Investigators said the woman got up to confront him, but her friend pulled her back to her seat, who then called the accused a name.

In response, the man then spat on the friend, hitting her arm which she raised to block her face.

He was kicked off the bus and subsequently arrested on Thursday.

A 25-year-old will appear in court Mar 15.