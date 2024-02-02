Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged after women spat on riding Guelph transit in late 2023: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 2, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Guelph police have arrested a man in connection with an incident on a city bus late last year after a woman was spat on while riding Guelph Transit. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a man in connection with an incident on a city bus late last year after a woman was spat on while riding Guelph Transit. Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man has been charged after a pair of women were allegedly spat on while riding the bus late last year.

On Dec 19, police said the victims were on a Guelph Transit bus when a man spat at them without being provoked.

The spit reportedly hit one of them on the leg.

Investigators said the woman got up to confront him, but her friend pulled her back to her seat, who then called the accused a name.

In response, the man then spat on the friend, hitting her arm which she raised to block her face.

He was kicked off the bus and subsequently arrested on Thursday.

A 25-year-old will appear in court Mar 15.

