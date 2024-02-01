Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves busted in reprogramming theft of Toyota Tundra in Cambridge: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
FILE - A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Three men are facing charges Thursday after police say they thwarted the men's attempts to steal a 2023 Toyota Tundra and a Jaguar F-Pace. View image in full screen
FILE - A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Three men are facing charges Thursday after police say they thwarted the men's attempts to steal a 2023 Toyota Tundra and a Jaguar F-Pace. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say they have made three arrests in connection with reprogramming thefts that occurred in Cambridge early Wednesday.

According to police, a 2023 Toyota Tundra, which was stolen from the driveway of a home near Randall Road and Winston Boulevard.

Soon after, police tracked down the Toyota as well as a stolen Jaguar F-Pace on Side Road 12 N near Concession Road 4 in nearby Puslinch.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the thieves left the Toyota behind and attempted to flee in the Jaguar, but officers were able to stop them just down the road. The thieves then tried to flee on foot, and police say they quickly tracked them down, arresting three 22-year-old men from Brampton while also seizing reprogramming equipment, break-in tools, and cash.

Trending Now

The three men are facing more than a dozen charges, including seven counts of theft of motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say investigators are continuing their investigation as they believe the trio may have been involved in thefts in a number of other Ontario communities.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices