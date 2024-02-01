Thieves busted in reprogramming theft of Toyota Tundra in Cambridge: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they have made three arrests in connection with reprogramming thefts that occurred in Cambridge early Wednesday.

According to police, a 2023 Toyota Tundra, which was stolen from the driveway of a home near Randall Road and Winston Boulevard.

Soon after, police tracked down the Toyota as well as a stolen Jaguar F-Pace on Side Road 12 N near Concession Road 4 in nearby Puslinch.

Police say the thieves left the Toyota behind and attempted to flee in the Jaguar, but officers were able to stop them just down the road. The thieves then tried to flee on foot, and police say they quickly tracked them down, arresting three 22-year-old men from Brampton while also seizing reprogramming equipment, break-in tools, and cash.

The three men are facing more than a dozen charges, including seven counts of theft of motor vehicle.

Police say investigators are continuing their investigation as they believe the trio may have been involved in thefts in a number of other Ontario communities.