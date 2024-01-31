Menu

Canada

Police, coroner notified following death of inmate at Saskatchewan penitentiary

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
Rocky Meechance, who was an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died on Jan. 29 while in custody. Police and coroner have been notified. View image in full screen
Rocky Meechance, who was an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died on Jan. 29 while in custody. Police and coroner have been notified. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Porter
Police and the coroner have been notified following the death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan penitentiary.

According to a statement by the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), Rocky Meechance died in custody on Jan. 29, 2024.

“At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 11 months and 18 days for flight from peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, breaking and entering to commit an offence (not a dwelling), accessory after the fact, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, since August 15, 2022,” the statement read.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The CSC stated that Meechance’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances.

