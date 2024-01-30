Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

57-year-old man faces murder charge in connection to Cambridge killing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say a 57-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred in Cambridge last week.

Officers were sent to a home on Fletcher Circle at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to police.

Officers found a 61-year-old woman dead inside a house.

The officers then arrested a 57-year-old man who was also at the residence. He was charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the victim and man are known to one another but they did not provide any other details about the incident.

It was actually the second homicide of the day in Waterloo Region as there was also a fatal shooting in Kitchener just 12 hours earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday morning, police say a 28-year-old man was found dead outside of a home on Gray Street after a shooting in Kitchener, shortly after 9 a.m.

Trending Now

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

On Friday, police released a photo of a 2017 to 2022 darker grey Honda CRV that is missing its front licence plate.

They say the SUV was spotted in the area the night before the fatal shooting.

There has been no other information provided about the Kitchener homicide since.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices