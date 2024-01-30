57-year-old man faces murder charge in connection to Cambridge killing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 57-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred in Cambridge last week.

Officers were sent to a home on Fletcher Circle at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to police.

Officers found a 61-year-old woman dead inside a house.

The officers then arrested a 57-year-old man who was also at the residence. He was charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody.

Police say the victim and man are known to one another but they did not provide any other details about the incident.

It was actually the second homicide of the day in Waterloo Region as there was also a fatal shooting in Kitchener just 12 hours earlier.

On Thursday morning, police say a 28-year-old man was found dead outside of a home on Gray Street after a shooting in Kitchener, shortly after 9 a.m.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

On Friday, police released a photo of a 2017 to 2022 darker grey Honda CRV that is missing its front licence plate.

They say the SUV was spotted in the area the night before the fatal shooting.

There has been no other information provided about the Kitchener homicide since.