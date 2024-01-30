35 temperature records washed away in B.C. in wake of atmospheric river

Send this page to someone via email

An atmospheric river warmed parts of B.C. and washed away dozens of temperature records, some of which were nearly a century old.

Throughout Monday, Environment Canada reported that a warm airmass broke 35 daily temperature records, some of which fell by a margin of nearly 30 per cent.

In Sechelt, a new record of 16.2 C was set Monday, breaking a 1995 record of 11 C. In neighbouring Gibsons, it was much the same story when the mercury reached 16.2 C, breaking a record of 10.5 C set in 1992.

It was even warmer in the Lower Mainland, though records were broken by a slimmer margin.

In Abbotsford, the new daily high-temperature record for Jan. 29 is now 18.2 C, after Monday’s high broke a record of 15.6 C set in 1960.

Richmond saw a new record of 14.4 C, breaking a 1940 record of 13.3 C. Similarly, in Vancouver, it was 14.3 C Monday, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1940.

West Vancouver saw mercury rise to 17.3 C, breaking a record of 14 C set in 1998.

On the island, temperatures were similarly toasty, ranging from 13 C to nearly 16 C, depending on location.

Near the Victoria airport, a record was tied Monday when thermometers reached highs of 13.1 C, a temperature previously reached in 1995.

The Victoria harbour, Hartland, Gonzales Point and university areas temperatures reached a daytime high of 15.3 C, breaking a record of 13.3 C set on the same day in 1931.

In Comox, a new record was set when the daytime high temperature reached 13.3 C, breaking the old record of 12 C set in 2018.

Malahat saw a new record of 14.2 C set, breaking a record of 12.6 C set in 1992. In Esquimalt, a new record of 15.3 C was set breaking an old record of 13.3 C, and in Courtenay, a new record of 13.3 C was set breaking the record of 12 C set in 2018.

In Bella Bella, temperatures reached 13.3 C and broke an old record of 13 C set in 1998.

In the Okanagan, there were only three records broken as the unusually warm January week carried on. Those were both in the southernmost parts of the valley.

Osoyoos saw a new record of 12.4 C set, breaking a record of 11.7 C set in 1974. In Penticton, the new record for Jan. 29 is 12.8 C, breaking an old record of 11.1 C set in 1974, while Summerland saw the heat reach 12 C, breaking an 11.1 C record set on that day in 1953.

Also in the Southern Interior, Merritt saw a new record high of 12.7 C, breaking a record of 12 C set in 1989, while Kamloops saw a new record of 11.8 C set, breaking an old record of 11 C set in 1988.

Cache Creek tied a record of 14 C set in 1989 and in Clinton a new record of 10.3 C was set, breaking an old record of 6.8 C set in 2012.

In Cranbrook a new record of 10.8 C broke a record of 10.6 C set in 1931. Sparwood saw a new record of 10 C set, breaking record of 7.2 C set in 1976.

Dawson Creek saw temperatures reach 15.1 C, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1934.

Dease Lake set a new record of 8.7 C breaking a record of 5 C set in 2022. Fort Nelson saw the mercury reach 13.5 C, breaking a record of 6 C set in 2007. In the Fort St. John area, a new record of 12.8 C broke a record of 10.5 C set in 1993.

The Mackenzie area saw a new record of 9.3 C, nearly doubling a record of 5.1 C set in 2009.

Port Hardy saw 13.3 C temperatures beat a record of 12 C set in 1988. In the Powell River area, a new record of 12.8 C was set, breaking an old record of 12.2 C set in 1931.

In the Prince Rupert area, a new record of 12.6 C was set, breaking a record of 12.2 C set in 1935. Puntzi Mountain set a new record when the temperature reached 10.6 C, Monday breaking an old record of 10 C set in 2009.

In the Terrace area, a new record of 9.5 C was set, breaking an old record of 7.5 C set in 1993.

While some may have rejoiced in warmer weather, there are significant impacts around the region.

On the south coast, these warmer and rainier days are having an impact on local mountains and rivers. B.C.’s River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood warning for the Squamish River, saying flows have reached between a two- and five-year return period at a gauge near Brackendale, north of the Squamish town centre.

The warning issued Monday afternoon also covers tributaries, including the Cheakamus River, which was “expected to exceed bank-full flow.”

Lower-level flood watches are in effect across the rest of the province’s South Coast, spanning all of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore mountains, and parts of the Fraser Valley, including the Sumas River.

The latest Avalanche Canada forecast shows the danger rating remains “high” throughout the south Chilcotin and Pacific mountain ranges, including alpine areas around Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton and Garibaldi Provincial Park.

The avalanche risk is also ranked as high in northwestern B.C., including mountains surrounding the communities of Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat.

— with files from CP