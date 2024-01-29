Toronto man arrested in connection with vandalism of Jewish school: police

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the suspected hate-motivated vandalism of a Jewish school last year.
Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 18 in the Vaughan Road and Eglinton Avenue West area, just east of Dufferin Street.
It’s alleged that a man was walking in the area when he vandalized the front steps of a Jewish school.
On Friday, Jan. 26, officers arrested a 40-year-old man from Toronto and charged him with mischief interference with property.
Police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence and that the accused is scheduled to appear in court in March.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.
