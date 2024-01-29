Menu

Sports

Blue Bombers re-sign centre Kolankowski to two-year extension

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 2:42 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Football Club has re-signed centre Chris Kolankowski for another two seasons in blue and gold.

The Blue Bombers announced Monday that Kolankowski, who turns 32 next week, agreed to the contract extension and will return for his fourth season with the team.

The six-foot-one, 309-pound Ontario native was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by the Toronto Argonauts, before becoming a Bomber in 2020.

Last season, he was Winnipeg’s starting centre for all 18 regular-season games as well as the Western Final and the Grey Cup game.

