Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign tackle Stanley Bryant

After a two-week pause, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers resumed the signings of their pending free agents, agreeing to a new deal to bring back one of the greatest offensive linemen in CFL history.

The Bombers signed left tackle Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension to return for a ninth season in the blue and gold and 14th in the CFL.

He would have become a free agent next month.

Bryant has played 170 career games with the Bombers and will be 38 years old when training camp begins, but he’s the most decorated lineman in league history as the only four-time winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

Bryant is a sure-fire Hall of Famer as a seven-time CFL All-Star. He’s been named the Bombers’ top offensive lineman on six occasions (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Responsible for protecting the quarterback’s blind side, Bryant helped the Bombers allow the second-fewest sacks in the league last season.

He’s only the second of their five starting offensive lineman signed for 2024, with Patrick Neufeld also under contract. Jermarcus Hardrick, Geoff Gray and Chris Kolankowski are all still pending free agents.

Bryant will speak with the media on Wednesday.

The Bombers have also restructured the contract of receiver Kenny Lawler to create some more salary cap space with 27 pending free agents remaining.

CFL free agency begins on Feb. 13.