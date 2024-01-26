Blue Bombers re-sign running back Johnny Augustine

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed running back Johnny Augustine to a sixth season in blue and gold.
Augustine, 30, was set to become a free agent in February, but agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the club announced Friday.
The Welland, Ont., native, who went undrafted in 2017, has spent 75 games with the Bombers in his CFL career and has dressed for every game of the past three consecutive seasons.
Augustine was second-best on the Bombers last season for rushing yards, with 267 on 45 carries.
