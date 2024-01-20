Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Wolitarsky in contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky to a two-year contract extension Saturday.
Wolitarsky was slated to become a free agent next month.
The six-foot-two, 224-pound receiver returns for a seventh season with Winnipeg. In 2023, he established career highs in catches (47), receiving yards (668) and touchdowns (six).
Wolitarsky has appeared in 86 career CFL regular-season games, recording 194 receptions for 2,551 yards and 17 touchdowns.
