National

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Wolitarsky in contract extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2024 12:18 pm
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky to a two-year contract extension Saturday.

Wolitarsky was slated to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-two, 224-pound receiver returns for a seventh season with Winnipeg. In 2023, he established career highs in catches (47), receiving yards (668) and touchdowns (six).

Wolitarsky has appeared in 86 career CFL regular-season games, recording 194 receptions for 2,551 yards and 17 touchdowns.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

