Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers trade QB Dru Brown to Ottawa

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 12:32 pm
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have parted ways with quarterback Dru Brown.

The club announced Thursday that it had traded Brown to the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for their fifth-round pick in the 2024 CFL draft.

Brown, 26, was set to become a free agent in February. He appeared in a total of 38 games with the Bombers since he was acquired in 2020, throwing for 1,484 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Prior to signing with the Bombers, the California native played college football in his home state as well as Hawaii and Oklahoma.

Trending Now

The Bombers also announced two signings Thursday: American receivers Kody Case and Tyler Adams, both of whom spent time in training camp with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts as undrafted free agents.

