World

Gaza aid untenable after February if funding does not resume: UNRWA

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 29, 2024 7:53 am
Click to play video: 'Guterres: UN to punish staffers involved in ‘terror,’ urges end to pause in Palestinian funding'
Guterres: UN to punish staffers involved in ‘terror,’ urges end to pause in Palestinian funding
WATCH - UN to punish staffers involved in 'terror.'
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Monday that it would not be able to continue operations in Gaza and across the region beyond the end of February if funding were not resumed.

A string of countries including the United States, Canada, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the aid agency.

Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas: Palestinians reel as countries halt funding amid UN terror allegations'
Israel-Hamas: Palestinians reel as countries halt funding amid UN terror allegations
That comes amid allegations that 12 UNRWA staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel.

“If the funding is not resumed, UNRWA will not be able to continue its services and operations across the region, including in Gaza, beyond the end of February,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

© 2024 Reuters

