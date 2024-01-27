Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Man dies after head-on collision southeast of Montreal

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
The SQ is investigating the causes of a deadly car crash in Chambly. January 27th, 2024. View image in full screen
The SQ is investigating the cause of a deadly car crash in Chambly on Jan. 26, 2024. Christine Muschi/The Canadian Press
A 33-year-old man has died after a head-on collision in Chambly, southeast of Montreal.

According to local police force Régie Intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent, the victim lost control of his vehicle and got out of his lane as he was driving on Patrick Ferrar Street at the exit of Highway 10.

His vehicle collided head-on with a car that had just turned onto the street.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

“The 33-year-old man was transported to hospital where he was declared dead,” said Lt. Sebastien Desaulniers.

The occupant of the second vehicle, a 58-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he was treated for shock and minor injuries.

Patrick Farrar Street was closed until 3 a.m. Saturday while experts from Quebec’s provincial police (SQ) and local police gathered information to determine the cause of the accident.

“One hypothesis is speed, but it’s to be confirmed,” said Desaulniers.

The investigation is ongoing.

