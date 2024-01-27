Man dies after head-on collision southeast of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man has died after a head-on collision in Chambly, southeast of Montreal.

According to local police force Régie Intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent, the victim lost control of his vehicle and got out of his lane as he was driving on Patrick Ferrar Street at the exit of Highway 10.

His vehicle collided head-on with a car that had just turned onto the street.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

“The 33-year-old man was transported to hospital where he was declared dead,” said Lt. Sebastien Desaulniers.

The occupant of the second vehicle, a 58-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he was treated for shock and minor injuries.

Patrick Farrar Street was closed until 3 a.m. Saturday while experts from Quebec’s provincial police (SQ) and local police gathered information to determine the cause of the accident.

“One hypothesis is speed, but it’s to be confirmed,” said Desaulniers.

The investigation is ongoing.