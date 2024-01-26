Ontario sets out new rules after international student cap

Send this page to someone via email

Days after the federal government capped the number of international students coming into the country, Ontario is rolling out new guardrails to “protect the integrity” of colleges and universities.

The new measures include a review of some programs with a focus on pipelines from education to work, a pause on public-private college partnerships and a requirement for housing to be provided to international students.

“We need to strengthen the links between Ontario’s labour market needs and the programs being offered to students so we can get even more people into rewarding careers in health care and the skilled trades,” Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop said in a statement.

A major change the province plans to introduce will be the requirement for colleges and universities to “guarantee” they have housing options for international students.

That change comes after the federal housing minister suggested “certain pockets of the country” had seen their population explode through the rise in international students.

On Monday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller, who announced the cap, said for 2024 the cap is expected to result in approximately 364,000 approved study permits.

Ontario also said it would begin reviewing programs with “sizeable” international enrolments to assess their quality.

The province is planning to check whether programs will lead to graduates in sectors that need more workers.

A pause on private-public partnerships will temporarily stop established public colleges from joining with newer private colleges to create satellite campuses.

Documents obtained by Global News suggest the government was aware — and concerned — by these arrangements as early as 2022.

A briefing note from November 2022 said five public-private partnerships had campuses where the number of international students at the private partner exceeded those at the public colleges by more than two to one.

In its Friday announcement, Ontario also said it planned to “better integrate” enforcement and oversight.

“We must find more ways to work together to combat gross recruitment practices while protecting our ability to attract the world’s best and brightest to study here in Ontario,” Dunlop said.

“These actions will also ensure that we implement sensible policies that protect against worsening Ontario’s housing affordability issues. We need to ensure that students coming to study here have a place to live.”

It is not yet clear how Ontario will enforce the policies, how long it will take for them to be completed or if they will be introduced through new laws or regulations.

The government is also still reviewing the recommendations from its Blue Ribbon Panel, established to look at the financial reliability of post-secondary education in Ontario.

It delivered its suggestions late last year.