Hamilton man, woman face charges in connection with porch thefts in Niagara Region

A pair of alleged porch pirates from Hamilton, Ont. face charges in connection with missing Amazon packages in Grimsby.

Investigators say a 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were identified via images provided by the public in early January following a spree of reported thefts from front porches.

The male suspect was also tied to a truck and tool theft in Hamilton after a missing Ford was found during a welfare check Tuesday at a home near House Road and Garrison Road in Fort Erie.

The truck had initially been reported stolen in Hamilton on Jan. 5.

Identified in a media release, the two each face five counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

The man is facing 14 additional charges related to the taking of the truck and tools, while the woman arrested with him is facing an additional break-and-enter charge.