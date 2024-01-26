Calgary performers support mental health with 26-hour improv marathon

Send this page to someone via email

Some talented Calgarians are getting ready for a pretty unusual fundraising show.

As they support others going through a tough time, they’ll need a lot of stamina when they hit the stage.

Members of the Kinkonauts improv group are preparing to perform a real marathon.

“There will be improv happening for 26 full hours straight,” Kinkonauts performer Aurora Huszti said.

Several members of the group will be taking turns taking the stage.

“All through the night, all 26 hours, there’s a new show every hour,” Kinkonauts performer Aaron Ranger said.

The improv marathon starts on the evening of Friday, Feb. 2, at the Atrium performance space in downtown Calgary.

It includes a special family-friendly show at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 3.

The group is putting on the event to raise money for the Centre for Suicide Prevention in Calgary.

“It is a close cause to my heart – I have lost some friends in my personal life,” Kinkonauts performer John England said. “It’s one of those things that isn’t brought enough attention.”

The performers are also honouring the memory of Covy Holland, a member of the Kinkonauts who died by suicide in 2022.

“He was a cherished member of the group, just a wonderful personality, and when he entered a room he really lit it up,” Ranger said. “And when he got onstage, he was just incredible.”

The Kinkonauts are hoping their efforts will help people facing challenges with their mental health.

“We all have unique experiences with our mental health,” England said. “And the community here is an incredibly supportive one.”

The performers will be trying a few things to help themselves make it through their improv marathon.

“Load up on sugar and hope the crash comes after the 26 hours,” Ranger said.

The event will also include a sweet salute to Holland.

“He really liked Big Turk chocolate bars, so in honour of him we’re giving one out every hour,” Ranger said. “And in one of those Big Turks, there’s going to be a golden ticket, which has a very special prize attached to it, but we’re not going to tell you what it is.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca. Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.