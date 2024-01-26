Menu

Crime

Drugs, guns, stolen snowmobiles seized in Prince Edward County raid: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Two people have been charged after drugs, guns and stolen recreational vehicles were found in a police raid at a home in Consecon Thursday. View image in full screen
Two people have been charged after drugs, guns and stolen recreational vehicles were found in a police raid at a home in Consecon Thursday. OPP/Handout
Police say cocaine, meth, guns and stolen recreational vehicles were seized in a raid at a home in Prince Edward County Thursday.

The OPP’s East Region community street crime unit arrested two people after the raid at a home on Salem Road in Consecon, Ont.

The search warrant was executed in a joint operation that included multiple OPP detachments and the tactical response unit, police said in a media release Friday.

Once inside the home officers found four guns and assorted ammunition, 66 grams of suspected cocaine and 10 grams of suspected meth, as well as two stolen snowmobiles and a stolen dirt bike.

Reian Wallace, 26, and Cindy Wallace, 47, both of Consecon, are each facing a number of drug and weapons charges

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Prince Edward County court Feb. 28.

