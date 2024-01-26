Menu

Fire

Body found after north Calgary house fire

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
One person was found dead after a house fire along Evanston Drive in north Calgary Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. View image in full screen
One person was found dead after a house fire along Evanston Drive in north Calgary Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Global News
One person was found dead following a fire at a home in north Calgary on Thursday night.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the home along Evanston Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

The CFD said fire was coming from the basement window of the single-family home, and there was smoke upstairs.

“The crew immediately did an initial attack on the fire through the window in the basement and then made entry into the basement. They did a primary search and unfortunately found one person deceased in the basement,” fire battalion chief Scott Cowan said.

One person was able to make it out safely.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Cowan said the basement suffered significant fire damage, and the upstairs of the home sustained smoke damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Calgary Police Service’s arson unit is working alongside fire investigators to determine whether the fire is suspicious.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

