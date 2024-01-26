Menu

Share

Crime

Pair of vehicles sought after multiple car thefts in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 26, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Guelph police say two vehicles were stolen from neighborhoods on Wednesday, Investigators are looking an attempted vehicle theft at a business as well after it was found damaged.
Guelph police say two vehicles were stolen from neighborhoods on Wednesday, Investigators are looking an attempted vehicle theft at a business as well after it was found damaged. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police are investigating the theft of a pair of vehicles reported stolen from two homes.

Officers first received a call just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday from a resident near Victoria Road and Norma Crescent, who reported his dark red 2022 Ram pickup was missing from his driveway.

The pickup was last seen shortly after midnight.

Then later that afternoon, investigators said another homeowner called to report his grey 2012 Toyota Corolla was missing from the parking garage of his apartment building on Silvercreek Parkway near Willow Road.

Police said that vehicle was last seen on Wednesday.

Investigators are also looking into an attempted vehicle theft from a business in the city’s southend on Thursday.

Police said the business manager called to report that he found his 2019 Ram Promaster cargo van extensively damaged after he arrived at work that morning. The vehicle allegedly had extensive damage to the dash and steering console.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known if any of these incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing.

