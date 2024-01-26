Menu

Crime

7 people sent to hospital following apartment fire in central Edmonton

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
At least seven people have been taken to hospital following a large apartment fire in a south Edmonton neighbourhood, View image in full screen
At least seven people have been taken to hospital following a large apartment fire in a central Edmonton neighbourhood,. Global News
At least seven people have been taken to hospital following a large apartment fire in a central Edmonton neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to the building at 107th Street and 79th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Edmonton police said officers were called to the building to help another agency with carrying out a court order against a man who had barricaded himself in his suite.

Negotiations with the man had been going on since about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said in a statement Friday morning.

While police were on scene, a fire broke out in the suite where the man lived, according to police.

The building was evacuated so crews could tackle the flames.

Just after 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said the man was taken into custody.

ETS buses were brought in to provide shelter for the evacuated residents.

Part of the building has since collapsed.

More to come….

