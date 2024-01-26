7 people sent to hospital following apartment fire in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

At least seven people have been taken to hospital following a large apartment fire in a central Edmonton neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to the building at 107th Street and 79th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Edmonton police said officers were called to the building to help another agency with carrying out a court order against a man who had barricaded himself in his suite.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Negotiations with the man had been going on since about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said in a statement Friday morning.

While police were on scene, a fire broke out in the suite where the man lived, according to police.

The building was evacuated so crews could tackle the flames.

Just after 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said the man was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

ETS buses were brought in to provide shelter for the evacuated residents.

Part of the building has since collapsed.

More to come….