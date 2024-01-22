1 townhouse evacuated in north Edmonton fire

One townhouse was evacuated after a fire in north Edmonton on Monday evening.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News crews responded to reports of a fire in the area of 92A Street and 146th Avenue at around 5:01 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 5:06 p.m. and was under control by 5:38 p.m.
No injuries were reported and one townhouse was evacuated, the spokesperson said.
The fire is still active as of 6:27 p.m.
