Fire

1 townhouse evacuated in north Edmonton fire

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 8:50 pm
1 min read
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. One townhouse was evacuated after a fire in north Edmonton on Monday evening. Global News
One townhouse was evacuated after a fire in north Edmonton on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News crews responded to reports of a fire in the area of 92A Street and 146th Avenue at around 5:01 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 5:06 p.m. and was under control by 5:38 p.m.

No injuries were reported and one townhouse was evacuated, the spokesperson said.

The fire is still active as of 6:27 p.m.

