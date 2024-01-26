4 people taken to hospital after Mississauga crash

See more sharing options

Four people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Friday.

Officials say the crash happened on Southdown Road just south of Bromsgrove Road at around 2 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took two men in critical condition to a trauma centre.

Two other men were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Paramedics noted another man was also assessed but he refused to be taken to hospital.

Southdown Road is closed between Lakeshore Road and Bromsgrove Road for the investigation.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

UPDATE:

A media officer will be attending the scene. Eta 30-45minutes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 26, 2024