Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 people taken to hospital after Mississauga crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 7:52 am
1 min read
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Friday.

Officials say the crash happened on Southdown Road just south of Bromsgrove Road at around 2 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took two men in critical condition to a trauma centre.

Two other men were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Paramedics noted another man was also assessed but he refused to be taken to hospital.

Southdown Road is closed between Lakeshore Road and Bromsgrove Road for the investigation.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices