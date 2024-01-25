West Vancouver police seek woman missing for 10 days

Police in West Vancouver are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing for 10 days.
Jessica Baker was last seen on Jan. 15, 2024, on Capilano Road.
Police say it’s out of character for her to be out of contact with her family and friends for so long.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Trending Now
Baker was last seen wearing a black jacket and tights with a snowflake print.
The 28 year old has a slim build and several tattoos, including a lion on her right hand, 11:11 on her right wrist, a cherry blossom on her right arm and a rose on her shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.
More on Crime
- Edmonton City Hall shooting suspect was a security guard, released manifestos
- Man convicted of murdering Kaylin Gillis, 20, who drove down wrong driveway
- Halifax Police: sex assault investigation involving 2003 junior hockey team ongoing
- School worker in Ottawa charged with sexual assault, N.S. victims possible: police
Comments