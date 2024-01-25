Menu

Crime

Quebec police sergeant homicide: No charges for officers who killed suspect after attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau'
Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau
Thousands of police officers from across North America descended on Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Thursday to pay tribute to Sureté du Québec Sargeant Maureen Breau. The 42 year-old was killed in the line of duty last month. The mother of two was remembered as loyal friend, wife and a police officer full of potential. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Apr 13, 2023
Quebec provincial police officers won’t face charges for killing a man moments after he had allegedly attacked and killed their colleague in March.

Police shot dead Isaac Brouillard Lessard, 35, after Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed and her partner was injured on March 27 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Brouillard Lessard had a history of mental health issues and had been found not criminally responsible at least five times before his alleged attack on the two officers.

Click to play video: 'Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau'
Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau
A Quebec coroner will hold a public inquiry next month into the death of Breau and Brouillard Lessard.

The province’s prosecution service says that after analyzing evidence collected by Quebec’s independent police watchdog, it concluded that the two officers who took down the suspect did not violate the law.

The prosecution service says it won’t comment on its decision until the conclusion of the coroner’s inquest.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

