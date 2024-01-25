Over $170K of contraband seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary recently

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized $170,566 of contraband and unauthorized items in the maximum-security unit on Jan. 19, 2024.

The unauthorized items included methamphetamine, THC, and SIM cards. According to a release, the police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses several tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” a release read. “These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.”

CSC stated they are heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. The institution is working in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

“CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions,” according to the release. “These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.”