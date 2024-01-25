Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Snowmobiler dead, skiers saved in B.C. backcountry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Snowmobile on trail. View image in full screen
A snowmobile is seen on a B.C. trail in an undated Global News file photo. Lasia Kretzel / Global News
Police in eastern British Columbia are warning backcountry users to be ready for emergencies after a snowmobiler was killed and two skiers had to be rescued this week in separate incidents.

RCMP in the Golden-Field detachment say the death happened on Jan. 21 when a snowmobile driven by a 24-year-old man left the trail down a steep embankment and hit some trees.

Police say the man was part of a six-person group returning from a day of sledding in the Frigate Mountain area, and he died at the scene of the crash.

Click to play video: 'B.C. man dead after ‘ski incident’ on Whistler Blackcomb'
B.C. man dead after ‘ski incident’ on Whistler Blackcomb
A rescue team took hours to get to the site due to the remote location, and the victim’s body was taken out early on Jan. 22.

Later that day, police say two backcountry skiers activated an emergency signal in the Emerald Peak area of Yoho National Park after getting stranded on a cliff.

Rescuers were able to get to one skier that night, while the second person was picked up by helicopter on Jan. 23, and police are warning backcountry users to be properly prepared with emergency gear and tracking devices before heading out.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

