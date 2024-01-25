Tweed man killed in 4-car crash on Highway 7: OPP

See more sharing options

Police are investigating a fatal four-car crash that closed a highway northwest of Smiths Falls for several hours Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Highway 7 and Westshore Drive, between Perth and Innisville, around 10:15 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck, a transport truck and two passenger vehicles were involved.

The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old man from Tweed, died at the scene, while one other person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a release Thursday.

Lanark County OPP continue to investigate with help from OPP traffic collision investigators and a collision reconstructionist.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam video to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.