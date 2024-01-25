Menu

Trending Now

Crime

Tweed man killed in 4-car crash on Highway 7: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
A close-up photo showing the side of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a four-car crash on Highway 7 between Perth and Innisville that left a man dead Wednesday. Global News
Police are investigating a fatal four-car crash that closed a highway northwest of Smiths Falls for several hours Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Highway 7 and Westshore Drive, between Perth and Innisville, around 10:15 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say a pickup truck, a transport truck and two passenger vehicles were involved.

The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old man from Tweed, died at the scene, while one other person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a release Thursday.

Trending Now

Lanark County OPP continue to investigate with help from OPP traffic collision investigators and a collision reconstructionist.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam video to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

