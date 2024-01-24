Highway 567 east of Airdrie closed due to serious collision

Send this page to someone via email

A highway east of Airdrie is closed after a semi-truck and minivan collided Wednesday afternoon, Mounties said.

RCMP officials said officers, fire crews and EMS crews are investigating a two-vehicle collision at Highway 567 east of Airdrie near Range Road 283. The highway is closed in both directions and traffic is being rerouted, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Mounties said crews were called to the collision at around 2:05 p.m. The severity of any injuries has not been confirmed.

–More to come…