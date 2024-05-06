Results of Calgary mayor recall petition to be announced May 13

Send this page to someone via email

The results of a recall petition against Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be announced at a special meeting of council on Monday, May 13.

According to a news release on Monday afternoon, the meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. that day and the city clerk will make a verbal declaration of the results of the recall petition. The clerk will also make a presentation on the verification process used.

Council will receive the city clerk’s declaration and enter it into the corporate record during that meeting, the release said.

In February, the City of Calgary said it received a notice of recall petition against Gondek on Jan. 30 and had verified it complied with the recall criteria laid out in the Municipal Government Act. The recall petition was made public on Feb. 5.

The petition’s organizer, Landon Johnston, had until 4 p.m. on April 4 to collect 514,284 signatures from Calgarians who are eligible to vote, or 40 per cent of the electorate.

Once Johnston submitted the petition, city clerks and Elections Calgary officials started a 45-day process to count the signatures. If the petition does reach the threshold, Elections Calgary will start the verification process.

If the threshold is met, the city will release the number of verified signatures. If the threshold isn’t met, the city will release the unverified number of signatures.

Johnston previously told reporters he had counted and submitted 72,271 signatures.