Calgary police investigate shooting in Kincora

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning in the north-west community of Kincora.
Police said shortly after midnight, multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle towards a home on the 300 block of Kincora Drive.
The vehicle then fled from the scene. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
