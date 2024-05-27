Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate shooting in Kincora

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 10:55 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the north-west community of Kincora. SDV
Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the north-west community of Kincora. SDV
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning in the north-west community of Kincora.

Police said shortly after midnight, multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle towards a home on the 300 block of Kincora Drive.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The vehicle then fled from the scene. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

