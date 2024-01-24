Firehouse Subs offers cash to first responders, vets to open restaurant locations

Send this page to someone via email

Firehouse Subs is pushing to open more restaurants in Canada and it’s hoping to get first responders and veterans in on the mission.

The sandwich chain owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it will offer $100,000 to current or former first responders or veterans who agree to open a Firehouse Subs restaurant.

The offer will also stand for second and third restaurants that responders or veterans open.

Firehouse says it costs between $400,000 and $500,000 to build and open one of its restaurants.

It’s zeroing in on first responders and veterans because Firehouse Subs was started by former firefighter brothers in Jacksonville, Fla., nearly 30 years ago.

The pitch comes as Firehouse is spending tens of millions on rapidly growing its brand across North America and as sandwich chain rivals Jimmy John’s and Jersey Mike’s carry out lofty expansion plans in the Canadian market.