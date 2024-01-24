Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firehouse Subs offers cash to first responders, vets to open restaurant locations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
A exterior of a Firehouse Subs restaurant is shown in this undated handout image. Sandwich chain Firehouse Subs will offer $100,000 in cash to current or former first responders or veterans who agree to open one of its restaurants. View image in full screen
A exterior of a Firehouse Subs restaurant is shown in this undated handout image. Sandwich chain Firehouse Subs will offer $100,000 in cash to current or former first responders or veterans who agree to open one of its restaurants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firehouse Subs is pushing to open more restaurants in Canada and it’s hoping to get first responders and veterans in on the mission.

The sandwich chain owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it will offer $100,000 to current or former first responders or veterans who agree to open a Firehouse Subs restaurant.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The offer will also stand for second and third restaurants that responders or veterans open.

Firehouse says it costs between $400,000 and $500,000 to build and open one of its restaurants.

It’s zeroing in on first responders and veterans because Firehouse Subs was started by former firefighter brothers in Jacksonville, Fla., nearly 30 years ago.

The pitch comes as Firehouse is spending tens of millions on rapidly growing its brand across North America and as sandwich chain rivals Jimmy John’s and Jersey Mike’s carry out lofty expansion plans in the Canadian market.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices