Money

Bank of Canada holds key rate in 4th straight decision

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inflation jumps ahead of Bank of Canada interest rate decision'
Inflation jumps ahead of Bank of Canada interest rate decision
Gas prices, airfares, and housing costs pushed Canada’s annual inflation rate to 3.4 per cent in December, up from 3.1 per cent in the previous months. As Anne Gaviola explains, this spike complicates things in the Bank of Canada’s battle to tame inflation closer to its 2 per cent target – Jan 16, 2024
The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.0 per cent on Wednesday and hinted that its tightening cycle might have peaked.

The decision, which marks the fourth consecutive hold from the central bank, was widely expected by economists. The Bank of Canada has been raising the cost of borrowing since March 2022 in an effort to tamp down inflation, which has declined sharply from highs of 8.1 per cent.

The hold came despite an uptick in annual inflation to 3.4 per cent in December. But economists have pointed to slowing elsewhere in the economy as likely to tame price pressures.

While the Bank of Canada said in a statement accompanying the rate decision that it remains concerned about risks to the inflation outlook, the central bank removed language in previous announcements that said it “remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed.”

Heading into Wednesday’s decision, market watchers had started to forecast a timeline for rate cuts, with calls for easing to start between spring and summer of 2024.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s higher interest rates hitting low-income households harder than wealthy: StatCan'
Canada’s higher interest rates hitting low-income households harder than wealthy: StatCan
