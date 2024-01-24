Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus services resume Wednesday morning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Bus and SeaBus service to resume Wednesday'
Metro Vancouver Bus and SeaBus service to resume Wednesday
A 48-hour work stoppage is winding down for now, and normal transit service will resume Wednesday morning. But the dispute between Coast Mountain Bus Company and its supervisors is far from settled. And as Aaron McArthur reports, there could be more pain for commuters in the days and weeks ahead.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bus and SeaBus services in Metro Vancouver resumed Wednesday morning after the end of a 48-hour strike by supervisors that brought Coast Mountain Bus Company routes to a standstill.

Regional transport operator TransLink says regular services had resumed by around 4 a.m. with the exception of the NightBus service, which returns Wednesday evening.

The union representing more than 180 transit supervisors had said its members would be back at work by 3 a.m. and Coast Mountain said it expected services to be running normally before the morning rush hour.

While it’s back to work, there’s no resolution in sight for the contract dispute behind the shutdown that the bus company says affected 300,000 riders each day.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4500 and Coast Mountain broke down on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Should B.C. transit be considered an essential service?'
Should B.C. transit be considered an essential service?

The bus company says the union is demanding a 25 per cent pay rise and says that’s unreasonable, while the union says Coast Mountain tried to bully it in the negotiations.

Trending Now

No date has been set for the resumption of negotiations, but B.C.’s Labour Minister Harry Bains said Monday he was considering appointing a special mediator to find a way through the impasse.

The strike by the transit supervisors had halted Coast Mountain services because drivers who belong to a different union refused to cross picket lines.

Click to play video: 'Day 2 of Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus service disruption causing issues on the road'
Day 2 of Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus service disruption causing issues on the road
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices