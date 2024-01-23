Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

8 displaced after basement fire in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary. View image in full screen
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary. Eight people have been displaced after a basement fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Eight people have been displaced after a basement fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a basement fire in a home in the area of Panorama Hills Northwest at around 2:15 p.m. According to the Calgary Fire Department, the caller said there were possibly two adults and two children trapped in the basement. Firefighters did a quick knockdown of the fire and found nobody inside.

The CFD said no injuries were reported because of the fire.

Fire damage to the basement was significant, and there was smoke damage to the rest of the house. CFD fire investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire, and it is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home at the time.

