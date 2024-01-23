8 displaced after basement fire in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people have been displaced after a basement fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a basement fire in a home in the area of Panorama Hills Northwest at around 2:15 p.m. According to the Calgary Fire Department, the caller said there were possibly two adults and two children trapped in the basement. Firefighters did a quick knockdown of the fire and found nobody inside.

The CFD said no injuries were reported because of the fire.

Fire damage to the basement was significant, and there was smoke damage to the rest of the house. CFD fire investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire, and it is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home at the time.