Stay healthy this winter with Doctors Manitoba’s fun challenge, exciting contest

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors Manitoba is encouraging people to stay healthy this winter with a fun challenge and exciting contest.

“Winter can be the toughest time of the year to focus on getting healthy, and that’s why we’ve winterized our Getting Healthy challenge with practical tips for living healthier lives and having some fun in the process,” said Dr. Michael Boroditsky, President of Doctors Manitoba in a press release.

On the website for the challenge, people will find winter-friendly advice to help them improve their health during the cold season.

5:09 Innovation HSC Radiothon hopes raise funds for health care

Everybody who pledges to take a step towards getting healthy will have a chance to win six months of free groceries.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, there are 20 other exciting prizes for people to enjoy such as rambler bottles and toques and mitts.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The contest runs until Feb 15. and is free to all residents in the province.

This is the second Getting Healthy Challenge the organization has done. Last year, in June, 9,000 Manitobans committed to improving their health.

The organization says over 85 per cent of participants reported fulfilling their health pledges and 93 per cent expressed intentions to continue their health journey.